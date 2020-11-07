The number of COVID-19 patients has surged by 44 in Graham County and five in Greenlee County.
The 44 cases reported Saturday morning is a one-day record for Graham County, far surpassing the other single-day records, most of which could be connected to testing blitzes, said Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas.
Douglas said he will be meeting with government and school officials Monday to discuss the increase.
"The majority of today's cases are due to community spread. We have been unable to trace these cases back to known positive cases where as previously we were able to trace back to known positive cases," Douglas said.
Because they're unable to trace cases back to sources, health officials ability to quarantine patients is greatly diminished, he said.
"It is distressing," Douglas said. "We're going to have to change our community strategies because of this."
What those strategies are will be up to community leaders, but they could include cancelling or delaying large gatherings and a mask mandate, Douglas said.
While the hospital is "holding strong" right now, the concern is that medical personnel could become overwhelmed, Douglas said.
According to the health departments in both counties, Greenlee County now has 52 patients who are struggling with the virus and Graham County now has 496 patients in the same boat.
Of the 44 new Graham County patients, 22 are from Safford, 16 are San Carlos Apache tribal members and four are from Thatcher. Two patients live in Pima.
Since the start of the pandemic, 1,408 Graham County residents have caught the virus and 31 have died. In Greenlee County, 114 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and two have died.
The state health department announced 2,621 news cases statewide Saturday morning and 38 deaths. The number of patients jumped more than 600 in one day.
Since the start of the pandemic, 257,384 cases have been diagnosed and 6,147 patients with the virus have died.
As of Friday, 1,139 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital and of those, 249 were in ICU. One hundred and thirty-seven people were on ventilators Friday, leaving 70 percent of ventilators statewide available.
As of Friday, nearly 9.6 million Americans have caught COVID-19 and 234,264 people with the virus have died. Nearly 118,000 people were diagnosed with the virus on Friday alone and 1,135 died.