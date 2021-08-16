The Graham County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday morning to accept $369,000 in grant money so the health department can increase the county's vaccination numbers, in part by hiring more staff.
State records indicate 44.6% of Graham County residents are vaccinated. Nearly 91% of residents 65 and older are vaccinated and 75% of people in the 55-64 age range have gotten their shots. The percentage of people 20 and younger sits at 11%.
According to ADHS, 53.7% of Arizonans have been vaccinated, with the largest percentage being over the age of 65. Eighty-nine percent of people 65 and older have been vaccinated, while only 17.7% of those under the age of 20 have been vaccinated. Only children 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated.
Nearly 25,000 Arizonans have contracted COVID-19 since Aug. 8 and 88 people have died while battling the virus, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
One hundred and twenty-four Graham County residents contracted COVID-19 Aug. 5-Aug. 16 and 34% of them or 42 were under the age of 20. Most Gila Valley schools started Aug. 4.
As of Monday morning, 185 people in Graham County were actively battling the virus.
The increasing number of cases is resulting in a higher number of hospitalizations and people being placed in ICU.
As of Sunday, 1,667 Arizonans were in the hospital battling COVID-19, up from 745 on July 16 and 544 on June 15. The number of patients with COVID-19 in intensive care has also risen dramatically, from 120 on June 15 and 185 on July 15 to 389 on Sunday.
Concerned by the rising numbers, the state health department is sending messages to those who haven't been vaccinated through it's Twitter and Facebook accounts:#RollUpYourSleeve.
The department is also trying to educate those who have opted not to get their shots:
"The vaccines work. Nearly all COVID-19 cases and virtually all hospitalizations and deaths occurring right now are among those who aren’t fully vaccinated."
And: "None of the approved COVID-19 vaccines can give you COVID-19, let alone make you contagious with it. Getting vaccinated prevents severe illness, hospitalization, and death."
Arizona appears to be ranked near the middle of the 50 states when it comes to vaccination rates.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, 71.6% of American adults have received at least one shot and 69% of kids 12-17 have also received at least one shot.
In Greenlee County, 33.5% of residents are vaccinated. Slightly more than 70% of those 65 and older are vaccinated, 55.2% of people 55-64 are vaccinated and 4.5% of kids under 20 are vaccinated.
Twenty-five Greenlee County residents contracted the virus Aug. 6-Aug. 15, according to the Greenlee County Health Department.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control 140,144 Americans have caught the virus over the last week and 804 have died.