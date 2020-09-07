As of Friday, Graham County was only meeting one of the benchmarks required for bars and gyms to open and it might be mid-October before owners will be able to open their doors, Graham County Health Director Brian Douglas said.
Several weeks ago, the Arizona State Health Department set three benchmarks that counties had to meet before certain businesses, such as bars and gyms, could re-open. At the same time, they only recommended counties reach the same benchmarks before re-opening schools.
The benchmarks are:
•The number of people showing up at local hospitals with COVID-like symptoms is less than 10 percent of all visits;
•A rate of infection drops below 100 cases for every 100,000 residents OR a decline in the weekly average in the number of cases for two consecutive weeks, even if the infection rate tops 100 per 100,000.
•Fewer than 7 percent of area residents tested for COVID-19 test positive for the virus;
Last week, Graham County had met the top two benchmarks, but this week the county only meets the top benchmark.
There was a temporary spike of cases among the San Carlos Apache Tribe, Douglas said.
The county is now seeing a decline in numbers in every community and Douglas is sure the county will soon soon meet all of the benchmarks.
The fact of the matter is, the county did such a good job keeping its COVID-19 numbers down for such a long period of time, they spiked much later than the rest of Arizona, Douglas said. As a result, other counties have been able to open up faster.
In order to help businesses open as quickly as possible, the county has tentatively scheduled testing blitzes for Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 during which they'll test asymptomatic people, Douglas said. Another reason Graham County's positivity rate has been high is that the county has only been testing people with symptoms of the virus, he said.
The good news is those participating in the blitz will have their saliva tested and their results will likely be back within 72 hours, Douglas said. The bad news is that it takes a least two weeks for the state to reconcile its testing numbers so it might be mid-October before the state can prove Graham County has met the three benchmarks, he said.
It's been taking the state a couple of weeks to make sure COVID-19 patients' tests are attributed to the correct county and to make sure people who have taken the test multiple times don't show up more than once in the statistics, he said.
"My heart really goes out to the business owners," Douglas said. "We're doing our best to get the numbers down by doing these blitzes."