The Graham County Chamber of Commerce board voted Saturday afternoon to send a letter to the Graham County Board of Supervisors requesting a county-wide mask mandate.
Virtually all who spoke during the meeting voiced support for the mandate only because they fear Gov. Doug Ducey will shut down the state again if efforts aren’t taken to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis said county health and hospital officials believe a mask mandate of six weeks will help mitigate the current surge the county is experiencing.
Lewis attended a meeting Thursday with Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas and Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center CEO Roland Knox. During that meeting he learned that for the first time since the pandemic began, more than 50 percent of the hospital’s patients have COVID-19. The hospital is being forced to recruit staff from all over the state because so many staff members are currently home sick.
Graham County is fast approaching a 30 percent positivity rate and the state recommends shutting down at 10 percent, Lewis said. With Thanksgiving coming up, the county could see another huge spike in cases in mid-December, he said.
“My biggest fear is that if we don’t do something, I believe he’ll shut us down,” Lewis said of the governor.
If the county imposes a mask mandate, Lewis said he believes it will help empower businesses that have been shying away from enforcing their own rules on masking.
Chamber President Kasie Titus said it’s clear that something has to be done because even more businesses will struggle if the state is shut down again.
Cakes with TLC founder/owner Torey Cranford said she has 47 families depending upon her company for their livelihoods so if given the choice between shutting down and wearing a mask, she’ll wear a mask.
Lewis cautioned people that it would take a few weeks after the implementation of a mask mandate before COVID-19 numbers begin to fall, but also pointed out that vaccinations will be arriving the week after Thanksgiving. He anticipates hospital workers will receive the vaccine first, followed by first responders and nursing home patients.
Although he didn’t give specific numbers, he said a “drastic amount” of Graham County’s COVID-19 deaths were among nursing home patients.
“I think we’ll be able to give a sigh of relief in about eight weeks,” Lewis said.
Following Thursday’s meeting with the health department and hospital officials, Pima Mayor C.B. Fletcher called for a special meeting Monday night to discuss implementing a mask mandate. The City of Safford was also supposed to discuss a mandate during its normally scheduled meeting Monday.
“My recommendation is to do a mandate,” Fletcher said last week. “We have got to do something, the numbers are growing exponentially.”
If the hospital finds itself over capacity and other hospitals in Arizona are unable to take more patients, hospital officials will find themselves in a horrible position, Fletcher said.
“They’ll be in the position of having to decide who lives and who dies,” Fletcher said. “That’s a dramatic statement, but that’s where we’ll be at.”
The Gila Valley saw over the summer that masks work, but then residents let their guards down, Fletcher said.
“Now it’s back and it’s worse than ever,” he said.
If Arizonans will start wearing masks again, the state won’t have to shut down businesses again, Fletcher said.
“They’ll help preserve our businesses, it’ll help keep our businesses afloat. Another closure will kill them,” Fletcher said. “By kill them, I mean financially.”
Lewis said he’d be asking the council to issue a plea to the Graham County Board of Supervisors to implement a mask mandate.
Unless a mask mandate is implemented county-wide, it won’t do any good, Lewis said.
Lewis, just got over COVID-19, said the virus caused his normally mild asthma to flair up.
“I think when people are healthy, COVID-19 isn’t that treacherous, but if it can affect me, with my very mild asthma, I really worry for the people with emphysema and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease),” Lewis said.
Thatcher Mayor Bob Rivera announced Monday afternoon that he, too, had asked for a special meeting to discuss passing a resolution asking the Board of Supervisors to implement a mask mandate. A hospital representative was expected to speak at the meeting, which was scheduled for Tuesday night.
Whether a mask mandate is implemented, everyone agreed at the meeting Thursday to participate in a massive marketing campaign, Rivera said. All businesses throughout the valley will be provided signs encouraging the wearing of masks, social distancing and hand washing.
Rivera said he believes his council, three of whom were too sick to attend this week’s council meeting, is in favor of a mandate.
During the first part of November, kids were far outpacing seniors when it came to getting COVID-19 in Graham County, but the pendulum may be swinging the other way.
According to the Graham County Health Department, from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11, 58 kids contracted COVID-19 compared to only 28 seniors. However, seniors began closing that gap Nov. 12 to Nov. 21. Statistics show during that time period, 64 kids caught the virus compared to 50 people 65-plus.
On Sunday, seniors passed the number of children when it came to diagnoses, a rare occurrence this month. Seven people 65 plus were diagnosed compared to three children.
If the trend continues, it would be cause for concern among health officials because the mortality rate among seniors and people with underlying health conditions is much higher than in younger, healthier people.
Those 20-44 continue to get sick much more frequently. There have been 827 of people in that age range diagnosed with COVID-19 since March, 285 of them from Nov. 1 to Nov. 23.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services Monday, nearly 36,000 new cases were added to the total Nov. 13-Nov. 23, bringing it to 302,324. More than 6,400 have died.
As of Sunday, 2,008 Arizonans were in the hospital with COVID-19. The highest number of hospitalized patients was 3,485 on July 10. That number had fallen as low as 468 on Sept. 27.
On Sunday, 469 people with COVID-19 were in ICU. The highest number of ICU patients was 970 on July 13. That number had fallen as low as 114 on Sept. 22.
The number of people on ventilators is on the rise as well. On July 16, 687 people were on ventilators and that number fell as low as 47 on Sept. 21. As of Sunday, that number was 294.
More than 12 million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and more than 255,000 have died.
Because the virus is so new, Douglas said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control doesn’t know if there will be such a thing as herd immunity with COVID-19. Right now, the agency is only willing to say COVID-19 patients are immune for 90 days, no longer.