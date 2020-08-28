The Graham County Health Department announced Thursday night another five residents have contracted COVID-19, bringing to 707 the total number diagnosed since March.
Of the 707 patients, 388 have recovered and 22 have died.
Greenlee County hasn't diagnosed a new case since Aug. 6. They remain at 58 cases. Two patients have died and 53 have recovered.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, 292,117 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last seven days. As of Thursday, 5,799,046 people have contracted the virus and 178,998 have died.
Arizona has the seventh-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the the U.S., according to the CDC. California ranks No. 1, followed by Florida, Texas, Georgia, New York City and Illinois.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 519 new cases Friday morning and 49 deaths. The state has documented 200,658 cases and 4,978 deaths.