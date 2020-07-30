The number of COVID-19 cases increased 12 percent statewide between July 23 and July 30, but Graham County cases increased 37 percent.
Last Thursday, Graham County reported 328 cases with five deaths. This week, the total number of cases stands at 449 with eight deaths. Greenlee County increased from 39 to 54 within the same time period and the county reported one additional death, bringing that total to two.
Graham County reported the loss of the last two residents Wednesday night. Both patients were from Safford and over the age of 65, but the Graham County Health Department is not releasing any additional information to protect the privacy of their families.
Just under 100 of Graham County's patients have recovered from the virus; 22 of Greenlee County's patients have also recovered.
The number of Cochise County residents with the virus jumped from 1,311 on July 23 to 1,467 on July 30. The number of patients who died stood at 31 last week and is now 47. Of their patients, 1,063 have recovered.
Statewide the number of cases increased from just under 153,000 to 170,798 over the last week. The number of patients with COVID-19 who have died jumped from 3,063 to 3,626.
While the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase statewide, the number of people hospitalized with the virus has fallen 21 percent.
As of July 22, 2,966 people were in the hospital with COVID-19, that number had fallen to 2,348 as of July 29. The number in ICU and on ventilators also dropped, 11 and 14 percent, respectively.
Last week, 851 were in ICU. This week that number is 758. Last Wednesday, 617 were on ventilators. On July 29 there were 531 on ventilators.
On a national level, the cases increased from 3.4 million to 4.3 million, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The number of dead increased nearly 10 percent from 136,000 to 148,866.
Please visit https://azdhs.gov for additional state and local COVID-19 information. For national information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/