The number of COVID-19 cases in Graham and Greenlee counties have increased by 11 and two, respectively.
According to the county's health departments, as of Tuesday night Graham is up to 442 total cases and Greenlee County is up to 54.
Of the 11 new Graham County patients, four are from Safford, two from Thatcher, and five from the San Carlos Apache Tribe.
The ages of the 442 positive cases: (70) 20 and under, (177) 21-44 years old, (59) 45-54 years old, (49) 55-64, and (87) 65 years old plus.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 54,448 new cases and 1,126 new deaths Tuesday. The nation has now documented more than 4.2 million cases and 147,672 deaths.