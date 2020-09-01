The Graham County Health Department announced Tuesday night that 17 more residents have contracted COVID-19, breaking a several day streak of fewer than seven new cases per day.
Graham County has now documented 734 cases of the virus. Twenty-two residents have died and 445 have recovered.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control also announced Tuesday that the U.S. has now documented over 6 million cases of the virus. Just over 183,000 people with COVID-19 have died.
The U.S. has recorded 288,876 new cases over the last week.