Twenty-seven more Graham County residents have contracted COVID-19, bringing to 365 the number of active cases.
According to the Graham County Health Department, the county's positivity rate is now 18.2 percent compared to the state's 9.7 percent.
Fifteen of the new patients are San Carlos Apache tribal members, 10 live in Safford and two live in Thatcher.
Ten of the new patients are 20-44 years of age and seven are children.
Since the start of the pandemic, 1,224 Graham County residents have gotten the virus and 28 have died.
Greenlee County Health officials announced Thursday night that they still have 41 active cases. They've diagnosed 103 patients since the start of the pandemic and two people have died.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the number of COVID-19 patients statewide has jumped 1,565 in the last day and another 16 patients have died.
The number of diagnosed cases in Arizona now stands at 244,045. The number of deaths is approaching 6,000.
Nine hundred Arizonans were in the hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday and 188 were in ICU. Last Thursday, 815 were in the hospital and 172 were in ICU.
As of Friday, 8.9 million people in America have contracted the virus, including more than 90,000 people in the last day. The number of people with the virus who have died rose by 1,055, bringing that total to 228,100.
A Journal of the American Medical Association analysis found that relative to 14 other countries, the U.S. had a higher per capita excess mortality rate than all but two countries since the start of the pandemic through late July.
An analysis of figures by Factcheck.org from the Human Mortality Database similarly showed that the U.S.’s excess mortality rate is higher than 30 out of the 34 other countries included in the database.