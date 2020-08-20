The Graham County Health Department announced 27 new COVID-19 cases Thursday night, bringing to 651 the number of cases documented since the start of the pandemic.
Health department director Brian Douglas said 14 of the 27 new patients are from the San Carlos Apache Tribe, three are from Thatcher, four are from Pima and six are from Safford.
Twenty-two Graham County residents with the virus have died and 289 have recovered.
Greenlee County has documented 58 cases, 49 recoveries and two deaths.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, 46,500 new cases and 1,404 deaths were reported Thursday. Just over 5.5 million people have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 172,416 people have died.