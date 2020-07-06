Graham County recorded its highest ever jump in COVID-19 cases Monday.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said 20 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total since the pandemic started to 172.
Eleven cases are from Thatcher, five from Safford, three from Pima, and one from Central.
Eighty of the 172 patients are 34-years-old or younger. The next highest number of patients (68) are between 35 and 64 and there have been 24 patients 65 or older.
Forty-one patients have recovered and three have died.
According to Douglas, 80 patients have been diagnosed the last eight days. He is again urging people to wear face coverings in public, keep at least six feet away from other people, wash hands frequently and stay home.