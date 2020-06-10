Three more Graham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 48.
According to a news release, all three patients are associated with previously known clusters. One lives in Thatcher; two other patients live in an unincorporated part of southern Graham County.
All known close contacts to the new positives have been notified and have been placed on quarantine until cleared by the health department.
Fifteen people in the county are awaiting test results.
Health department officials said that since Arizona lifted its stay-at-home order on May 15, COVID-19 cases have increased considerably, reaching record highs.
"Graham County is also experiencing a rise in cases. We have had 21 additional cases in the past two weeks," the news release stated. "We are asking our residents to take extra precautions, social distance, wear face masks when in public and stay home as much as possible."