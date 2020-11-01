Graham County experienced a 48 percent jump in COVID-19 cases in the month of October.
According to the Graham County Health Department, the county started out October with 868 documented cases of the virus. As of Monday, the county was at 1,283.
More than 400 people were battling the virus Monday morning. Twenty-nine people with the virus have died since March.
From Oct. 25 to Nov. 2, the number of COVID-19 cases jumped 15 percent, according to the county.
The Graham County Health Department announced Monday morning two new patients from the San Carlos Apache reservation and Safford contracted the virus.
Only one Greenlee County resident has contracted the virus within the last week. As of Monday, 41 people were still battling the virus out of the 103 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Two residents have died.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 666 new cases Monday morning, bringing the state's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 248,139. The total number of cases rose 4 percent statewide Oct. 25-Nov. 2.
The number of deaths statewide rose nearly 2 percent to 5,982 Oct. 25-Nov. 2.
Here are some other statistics:
- As of Sunday, 918 Arizonans were in the hospital compared to 837 on Oct. 25 and 586 on Oct. 1.
- Of those in the hospital Sunday, 231 were in ICU compared to 179 on Oct. 25 and 125 on Oct. 1.
- On Monday, Graham County had 412 active cases compared to 307 on Oct. 25 and 153 on Oct. 1.
- On Monday, Graham County had a positivity rate of 18.2 percent compared to 14.6 percent on Oct. 25 and 4.9 percent on Oct. 1.
- On Oct. 1, the total number of cases in the U.S. was roughly 7.1 million and 205,372 people had died. As of Sunday, more than 9.1 million American had been diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic and nearly 230,000 had died.