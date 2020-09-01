The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 507 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning and 15 deaths, bringing the totals statewide since the start of the pandemic to 202,342 cases and 5,044 deaths.
Nearly 1.5 million people have been tested and the positivity rate is 11.5 percent. ADHS would like individual county's positivity rate to be below 7 percent for schools to open and below 10 percent for bars and gyms to open.
As of Aug. 9, Graham County's positivity rate was at 15.3 percent and Greenlee County was at 0 percent.
Graham County announced three new cases Monday evening, bringing to 717 the total number of patients diagnosed since the start of the pandemic in March. Of the 717 patients, 22 have died and 444 have recovered.
Greenlee County hasn't recorded a new case since Aug. 6. They've documented 58 cases, two deaths and 53 recoveries.
As of Monday, there were 729 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. One week ago, that number was 967 and one month ago it was 2,226.
Nationally, nearly 6 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 182,622 people with the virus have died, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Over the last week, 289,865 additional cases have been diagnosed.