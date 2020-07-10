Graham County has now documented 201 cases of COVID-19 since March 13.
Brian Douglas, Graham County Health Department director, announced Friday night 17 more residents have tested positive for the virus and more than 100 people are still waiting for their test results.
Greenlee County announced they have two more COVID-19 patients, bringing that county's total number of cases to 32.
Of the 17 new patients in Graham County, 11 are from Safford, two from Pima, three from Thatcher, and one from San Carlos Apache Tribe.
The ages of the 201 people: (37) under 20, (57) 21-34 years old, (78) 35-64 years old, (29) 65 years old plus.
Fifty Graham County patients have recovered; three have died. Twelve Greenlee County patients have recovered and one has died.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control 3.1 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 132,855 have died.