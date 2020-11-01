Graham County has lost another resident to COVID-19 and thanks to a surge of 35 more cases, 415 county residents are currently struggling with the virus.
According to the Graham County Health Department, a Thatcher resident over the age of 65 succumbed to the illness.
Twenty-one of the new patients are San Carlos Apache tribal members. Eleven live in Safford, two in Thatcher and one in Pima.
Fifteen of the new patients are 20-44 years of age and 11 are children.
The county's positivity rate is 18.2 percent compared to the state's 9.7 percent.
Since March, 1,281 Graham County residents have contracted the virus and 29 have died.
Forty-one Greenlee County residents currently have the illness.
The state reported 1,527 new cases Sunday and two deaths. The total number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Arizona since the start of the pandemic is 247,473 and 5,981 people with the virus have died.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported just under 81,000 new cases Sunday and 823 deaths. Just under 230,000 Americans with the virus have died and 9.1 million have contracted it.