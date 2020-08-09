The State of Arizona reported 816 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning and 13 deaths. There have now been 186,923 cases documented since the start of the pandemic and 4,150 deaths.
More than 1.2 million people have been tested for the virus, including 7,632 Saturday and 12.5 percent have tested positive.
The Graham County Health Department announced Saturday night the loss of two more county residents with COVID-19, bringing to 16 the number of people who have lost their lives to the virus.
One of the victims was a Safford resident older than 65; the other patient was a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe who was over 55.
The health department also announced six new cases of COVID-19. The number of cases documented since March now stands at 545. One hundred and seventy-three patients have recovered from the illness.
Greenlee County has documented 58 cases, 42 recoveries and two deaths.
Cochise County added just three cases on Sunday morning. Of their 1,603 patients, 1,301 have recovered and 52 have died.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 62,042 new COVID-19 cases Saturday along with 1,340 deaths.
The total number of cases in the U.S. is now over 4.9 million. The number of people with COVID-19 who have died is 160,220.