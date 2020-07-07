Eight more people from Graham County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 180 the total number diagnosed since the start of the pandemic.
Forty-one people have recovered from the virus; three have died.
The eight latest patients include one from Thatcher, three from Safford, one from Central, and three from San Carlos Apache Tribe.
As of Monday, two of Graham County's patients were hospitalized at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, however a MGRMC spokesman said the hospital doesn't track all hospitalizations.
The ages of the 180 positive cases: (35) under 20, (50) 21-34 years old, (70) 35-64 years old, (25) 65 years old plus.
Also on Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced 322 new deaths and 46,329 new cases. The U.S. has now documented more than 2.9 million COVID-19 cases and 130,133 deaths.