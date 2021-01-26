A Thatcher senior citizen has lost their battle with COVID-19, becoming the 65th Graham County victim to die since last March.
According to the Graham County Health Department, of the 4,832 residents to contract the virus, 1,810 of them are still sick.
The vast majority of COVID-19 victims in Graham County (2,365) are 20-44 years of age.
Graham County residents within the 65-74 age group can now register for the COVID vaccine by visiting: https://www.graham.az.gov/665/COVID-19-Vaccine-Registration
This will get you on a waiting list where you'll then receive a phone call once the county receives the vaccines.
The health department is still working on the 75 & older group, but are making plans to move forward as soon as possible.
If you are in the 75 & older group and have not been put on the waiting list, please give the health department a call at (928) 428-0110.
Greenlee County
Of the 516 people in Greenlee County who have contracted the virus, 109 are still sick, including three new patients diagnosed Monday. Six patients have died.
To register for the COVID-19 vaccination in Greenlee County, visit https://www.gilahealth.com/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine and complete your online registration where you will indicate your preferred location to be vaccinated. After registering online, you will be contacted by phone with your scheduled time. If you are having problems registering online, please call 928-865-7512.
In order to be scheduled for vaccination at this time, an individual must:
-Be 18 or older with underlying health care conditions
-Be a Greenlee County resident
-Present a driver’s license (or proof of age and address) at the time of vaccination.