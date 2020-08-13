The Graham County Health Department announced Wednesday night that two more Safford residents with COVID-19 have died, bringing to 19 the total number of people who have died since the first case was reported in March.
Of the 19 who have died, 16 of them were older than 65, one was in their 40s and one was older than 55. No age was released for one of the patients. The vast majority of the victims lived in Safford.
Thirteen of the 19 have died just since July 29.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said there are laws prohibiting him from providing details about COVID-19 patients, but he said every patient who has died thus far has had underlying health conditions.
He also acknowledged many of the county’s cases have been connected to a congregate setting, such as a prison, long-term care facility or dialysis clinic.
“Unfortunately, our long-term care facilities are not immune to the COVID-19 pandemic and we have had deaths locally in our facilities,” Douglas said. “These facilities have dedicated staff members that are taking great care of the residents, but this virus is very transmittable.”
Health department officials have walked through various facilities to make sure they all have the appropriate personal protective equipment and are following the proper guidelines, Douglas said. They’ve also offered advice on specific measures to help mitigate the spread, such as restricting the movement of patients.
According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 11 inmates in the Safford prison have contracted COVID-19, four have recovered and two more are waiting test results. In June, at least one COVID-19 case was tracked back to Fresenius Kidney Care Safford.
On Thursday, Fresenius spokeswoman Amanda Skahan released the following statement:
“Patient safety and delivering superior care are at the forefront of everything we do. We have been actively screening patients for COVID-19 since February and implemented strict infection control procedures and use of protective equipment which have met or exceeded federal guidelines. Though we are unable to disclose information about specific individuals or centers, we can confirm that patients who present symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 will be receiving treatment in separate clinics or shifts to help protect our patients, employees, and physician partners.”
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,351 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths Thursday morning. The total number of cases documented since the start of the pandemic is 190,794. The number of people with the virus who have died is 4,383.
Graham County’s total case count stands at 574. Of those, 197 have recovered so far.
Greenlee County has reported 58 cases, 42 recoveries and two deaths. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to drop statewide. As of Wednesday, there were 1,411 people in the hospital. Just under 500 of the patients were in ICU and 334 were on ventilators.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 55,540 new cases and 1,244 deaths Wednesday. More than 5.1 million people have caught the virus and 163,651 have died.