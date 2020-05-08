The number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Graham County is actually 18, not the 20 reported earlier.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said the Arizona Department has taken one case away from Graham County and assigned it to another county because the patient had dual residences.
In the other instance, there was an "epidemiological change in positive criteria," he said.
As of Thursday, eight Graham County residents were awaiting test results.
Of the 317 people who have been tested, 289 tested negative, Douglas said.