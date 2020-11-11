A record-setting 66 Graham County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last day. Up until today, the one-day record was 31 cases. As of now, there are 601 residents fighting the virus.
Greenlee County, too, continues to add to the number of active COVID-19 cases. The Greenlee County Health Department reported three new cases Tuesday night, bringing to 32 the number of residents currently battling the virus.
On Tuesday night, Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said the county will be setting more records because the virus is now widely being spread in the community. Health officials are struggling to identify people who need to be quarantined because the numbers make it difficult to identify the source of the transmissions.
Douglas, Greenlee County Health Director Steve Rutherford and Gov. Doug Ducey are reiterating the importance of wearing masks, washing hands, staying spread apart and staying home when sick.
Graham County officials will be announcing next week other measures that may be taken to limit the spread, Douglas said. Those measures could include a mask mandate or the cancellation or delay of large scale events.
The state announced more than 3,400 new cases Tuesday and 2,030 new cases today. Officials announced 36 deaths today, bringing that total to 6,228 since the start of the pandemic.
The number of Arizonans with the virus in the hospital was 1,360 Tuesday and of those, 309 were in ICU. One week ago, 1,065 were in the hospital and 241 were in ICU.
The U.S. has now diagnosed more than 10 million Americans with the virus since Jan. 21 and of those, 239,590 have died.