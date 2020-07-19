Six more Graham County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 298. Greenlee County's COVID-19 cases remain at 39.
According to the Graham County Health Department, all six of the new patients are from Safford. The ages of the 298 positive cases: (51) under 20, (80) 21-34 years old, (115) 35-64 years old, (52) 65 years old plus.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 2,359 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday along with 31 new deaths.
So far, 55 of Graham County's patients have recovered and five have died. In Greenlee County, 12 have recovered and one has died.
Cochise County has recorded 1,258 cases, 29 deaths and 762 recoveries.
Nationwide, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported more than 67,000 new cases and nearly 900 new deaths Sunday. The total number of cases in the U.S. have almost reached 3.7 million and 139,649 have died.