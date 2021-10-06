The Graham County Health Department and Arizona Department of Health Services recently went back over the last year’s worth of data and have found an additional six residents died as a result of COVID-19 that weren’t reflected in their statistics, said Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas.
As a result, the total death toll since the start of the pandemic in Graham County is now 109, although Douglas said he anticipates additional deaths will be added as the reconciliation process continues. That number also includes three patients who died just this week of the virus.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 20,250 Arizonans have died of COVID-19. More than 1.1 million Arizonans have caught the virus, including 7,098 Graham County residents and 1,012 Greenlee County residents. Fifteen Greenlee County residents have died while battling the virus.
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center Spokeswoman Shaylee Richards said Wednesday the hospital has averaged nine COVID-19 patients over the last 14 days. In addition, just over 23% of all of the COVID-19 tests performed at the hospital over the last two weeks have come back positive.
Nearly 94% of all COVID-19 patients hospitalized since Sept. 1 have been unvaccinated against the virus, Richards said.
Starting Wednesday, the Copper Mountain Clinic began offering a free drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic. It will be open Monday-Friday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thanks to a partnership with the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties they’ll be able to provide 5,100 tests completely free to the community.
The clinic is located behind the hospital next to the patient accounting building.
