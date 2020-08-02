Two more Graham County seniors with COVID-19 have died, according to the Graham County Health Department.
Both victims were over 65 and from Safford, but health officials are not releasing any additional information to protect their families' privacy.
The health department also announced Sunday night that the Arizona Department of Health Services has changed the county residences of 14 people, dropping the overall number of positive cases in the county downward, to 490.
Of the total number of patients, 124 have recovered.
Greenlee County added one more patient to its list Sunday night, bringing that county's total to 56. Two have died and 34 have recovered.
Additional information on positive COVID-19 cases can be found at https://azdhs.gov.