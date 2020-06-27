The Graham County Health Department reported Saturday night two more people from Safford and one from the San Carlos Apache Tribe are the latest county residents to contract COVID-19.
The total number of people to get the virus since the start of the pandemic in Graham County is 85. Thirty-three have recovered thus far, two have died.
Also on Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control reported 44,602 new cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the U.S. thus far to 2,459,472. The agency also reported 651 new deaths. The total of people who have died is 124,976.