Graham County resident becomes second COVID-19 victim
A second Graham County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Graham County Health Department news release, the second victim submitted to testing last week at Pima Junior High School and is now self-isolating.
The health department set up a clinic at the school for three days after a Pima Unified School District employee with COVID-19 unknowingly exposed 166 fifth and sixth graders.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas could not say if the victim was one of those students due to privacy laws. He could only say the person is associated with Pima schools.
Douglas said a total of nine symptomatic people who had contact to the first case received testing at the Pima clinic. The other eight tested negative.
According to the news release, the health department is working with partners in the county to isolate and quarantine those sick with this illness and anyone who has had close contact with the ill person during their infectious period.
"As a community, we need to limit the spread of COVID-19 to protect our vulnerable population," Douglas said.
As of Saturday, 35 people have been tested in Graham County. Fourteen have tested negative and 19 test results are pending.
Symptoms of COVID-19 usually include fever, cough, and sometimes shortness of breath.
Unless you have severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, it is
unlikely you need to go to an emergency room. Health care providers are in the best position to determine if an individual should be tested for COVID-19 in collaboration with Public Health.
Make sure you contact your health care provider ahead of time, if possible, to avoid exposing anyone in the waiting room. People infected with COVID-19 can spread the virus to others, even before the infected person has symptoms.
There is currently no approved treatment or vaccine for COVID-19. This is very important
because a positive test will not change how an individual is treated. Similar to how we manage flu, sick children and adults with mild symptoms should stay at home, drink fluids, and take over the counter medications until they recover.
Arizona gets large shipment of protective gear for health care workers
Gov. Doug Ducey announced a shipment of medical supplies for Arizona health care professionals from the Strategic National Stockpile Saturday. The shipment includes more than 440,000 personal protective equipment that will be distributed to county health departments to provide to local hospitals and medical professionals as they address the COVID-19 outbreak and treat patients.
The recent shipment from the Strategic National Stockpile includes:
60,900 N95 masks;
244,000 surgical face masks;
26,208 face shields;
22,200 surgical gowns;
102 coveralls;
And nearly 90,000 sets of gloves.
This weekend’s shipment represents 25 percent of Arizona’s share of the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), which is overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services. ADHS has requested an additional shipment of supplies from the SNS, which is expected to arrive later this month.
Number of state COVID-19 cases jumps to 104
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Saturday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 104 from 63. The number of positive cases in Graham and Cochise counties remains at one apiece. Greenlee has zero cases, thus far.
Of the 104, 32 of the tests were performed at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory. The others were done at private labs.
There have been 394 people tested by the state, 240 people tested negative. Another 122 tests are pending, including those of Pima Elementary School children who were exposed to the virus last week by a staff member.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said he should get results about three of the Pima kids' Saturday afternoon.
Tax day deadline extended until July
The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced Saturday that the federal income tax filing due date is automatically extended from April 15 to July 15.
According to a news release, taxpayers can also defer federal income tax payments until July 15 without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. This deferment applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers as well as those who pay self-employment tax.
Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the IRS to qualify for this automatic federal tax filing and payment relief.
The IRS urges taxpayers who are due a refund to file as soon as possible. Most tax refunds are still being issued within 21 days.
The IRS will continue to monitor issues related to the COVID-19 virus, and updated information will be posted on a special coronavirus page on IRS.gov.