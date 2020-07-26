Thanks to funding through the State of Arizona, Graham County is getting a supply of face masks and other personal protective equipment for the August 4 and November 3 elections.
On July 2, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced that $9 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds would go to county election officials and recorders to ensure the safety of election workers and voters this fall.
As part of that plan, called AZVoteSafe, Graham County will receive 100 reusable face masks and 50 face shields for election staff and poll workers; 1,000 pairs of gloves; 11 cases of hand sanitizer; 38 bottles of disinfectant spray, 15 rolls of floor tape; and six cases each of paper towels and hand soap. The county will also get 790 disposable face masks for voters. The value of these items was not immediately available.
Some AZVoteSafe funds will also be used to increase early voting opportunities around the state, particularly in tribal and rural communities, and inform voters of such options as mail-in ballots and early voting.
In recent elections, most Graham County voters have turned to early voting. According to the Graham County Elections Department, 83 percent of ballots cast in March's presidential preference election (1,395) were by early vote; 16 percent (267) were in-person votes on election day. The numbers were about the same in the May 19 special recall election; 86 percent (4,850) early votes and 14 percent (770) election day votes.