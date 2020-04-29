According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Wednesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 7,202 . That number was 6,948 Tuesday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed overall in Graham County is 15, according to county officials. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 38 cases.
Health officials report the first two Graham County victims and the Greenlee COVID-19 victims have fully recovered.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 38 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, six required hospitalization. The website indicates 20 have been released from isolation.
The number of known people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 304. On Tuesday it was 293. That equals 4.22 percent.
The highest number of people to die on any one day was 16. That happened on April 11 and April 19. ADHS reported four deaths on April 26 and April 27. The state knows of two deaths so far on April 28.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 68,813. On Tuesday that number was 67,438. The percentage that have tested positive is 9 percent.
According to the latest CDC numbers, labs had confirmed 981,246 COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22. The CDC is also reporting 55,258 died of the virus.
By contrast, the CDC estimates that up to 42.9 million people got sick during the 2018-2019 flu season, which lasted 21 weeks. Roughly 647,000 people were hospitalized and 61,200 died. The latter is 0.14 percent of the total.