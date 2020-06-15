The number of COVID-19 patients in Graham County has jumped by five, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 55.
The state reported two new cases over the weekend and the Graham County Health Department announced five additional cases Monday evening.
One case is from Thatcher and six from the San Carlos Apache Tribe. All known close contacts to the new positives have been notified and have been placed on quarantine until cleared by the health department.
Since Arizona lifted its stay-at-home order on May 15, COVID-19 cases have increased considerably reaching record highs. Health officials are asking residents to take extra precautions, social distance, wear face masks when in public and stay home as much as possible.
Roughly 250 people from Graham County were tested on Saturday at a free event, bringing the total number of people tested to 986. One hundred and sixty-six of those people are still awaiting the results of their test.
Greenlee County has verified 12 cases as of Monday night; six people are waiting for their results.
The Centers for Disease Control announced Monday the U.S. has 21,957 new cases of COVID-19, bring the total to 2,085,769. The agency also reported the total number of COVID-19-related deaths is 115,644.