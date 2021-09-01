According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there has been a 25% increase in the number of Graham County residents under the age of 20 to get COVID-19 since the start of school on Aug. 4.
On Aug. 4, 826 kids had gotten the virus since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. That number was 1,029 as of Wednesday morning.
There’s been just under an 8% increase in the next largest demographic during that time frame. According to the state, 2,810 people in the 20-44 demographic had contracted the illness as of Aug. 4. That number on Wednesday morning was 3,029.
Overall, 6,294 Graham County residents have contracted the virus and 89 have died.
In Greenlee County, 123 of the 732 COVID-19 patients have been children and 355 have been in the 20-44 age group. Overall, 742 county residents had caught the virus as of Wednesday morning and 13 residents had died.
Readers Survey
As our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier
As of Wednesday morning, 55.4% of Arizonans had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 19.1% of people under 20 had done the same. In Graham County those numbers were 47.2% and 13.1% respectively. In Greenlee County, 36.2% of residents were at least partially vaccinated and 7.5% of kids.
The number of people in Arizona hospitals because of COVID-19 continues to rise. As of Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2,057 people were hospitalized with the virus compared to 1,131 on July 31 and 527 on June 30, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The number of COVID-19 patients in ICU on June 30 was 136. It was 296 on July 31 and as of Aug. 31 it was 531, according to the state.
Since the start of the pandemic, 1,016,663 Arizonans have caught the virus and 18,853 have died, according to the state.
This page contains all of Eastern Arizona Courier & Copper Era’s coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the illness it causes, called COVID-19.
Because this outbreak impacts public health, our coverage of the coronavirus is available to all readers. Our journalists are working hard to bring you the verified information below. Please consider supporting important local journalism with a subscription. (Click Here)