Graham County is reporting three new cases of COVID-19; the patients live in Safford and Pima.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said one of the three is associated with a cluster from another county, but the other two patients represent the start of a new Graham County cluster. The county is working on tracing the patients’ contacts and additional people will likely be tested.
Since the start of the pandemic, Graham County has recorded 24 cases of the virus. All of the other patients have recovered.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases that have been documented in Arizona is 16,561.
The number of cases in Greenlee County is three. According to the Cochise County Health Department, the county has recorded 59 cases.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 806.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 268,384. The percentage that have tested positive is 5.6 percent. In late April, the percentage was 9 percent.
The CDC reported 26,229 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22 to 1,622,114. The agency also reporting 1,047 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 97,049.
General things that everyone should do to prevent the spread of all respiratory illnesses: