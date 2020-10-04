The Graham County Health Department announced Sunday that eight additional county residents have caught the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The new patients are split evenly between the San Carlos Apache reservation and Safford. The county has documented a total of 885 cases since March. Of the total number of patients, 716 have recovered and 26 have died.
The state reported 355 new cases Sunday and one additional death. The statewide totals now stand at 220,754 cases and 5,706 deaths.
Graham County's positivity rate according to the state is 4.9 percent. The state's is 10.3 percent.
Nationally, the U.S. has documented more than 7.3 million cases. More than 49,000 new cases were reported Sunday alone and 300,995 new cases have been reported over the last week.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 703 deaths Sunday and 208,821 deaths overall.
According to the CDC, 3,573 of the new cases over the last week were reported by Arizona authorities.