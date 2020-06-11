In the three months since Graham County's first COVID-19 patient was diagnosed, jail and health officials said they have been largely successful at keeping the virus out of the jail.
Sheriff P.J. Allred said one jail employee tested positive last month and has since recovered and returned to work. Five of the employee's co-workers self-isolated, but tested negative.
An investigation revealed the employee did not come into contact with any inmates and no inmates have ever tested positive for the virus, said Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas.
Commander Mike Cochran, who oversees the jail, said that with Douglas' help, strict protocols and procedures have been put into place to reduce the chances of staff and inmates getting ill.
When a suspect is brought into the jail they undergo a medical screening process where they are asked questions about their health and examined, Cochran said.
"Once that booking process is finished, they go into a housing unit where they are quarantined for 10 days if they are asymptomatic," Cochran said. "If they are symptomatic, they would be put into a negative airflow room."
Such rooms have specially designed ventilation systems that remove more air from the room than is allowed into the room. They are often used at hospitals for patients with airborne contagious diseases. At the jail, the air that is removed is pushed outdoors.
Inmates in quarantine are checked on by nurses twice a day until the 10 days are up. If they remain healthy, they are placed in the appropriate housing unit based upon their classification after the 10 days are up, Cochran said.
Every inmate is classified upon their arrival. For example, women are kept separate from men, sex offenders are kept apart from other inmates, and co-defendants are kept apart, too.
How do the inmates react to being isolated?
"They seem to flow with it pretty good," Cochran said.
So far, the jail has only had to place one person in the negative air flow room and that was because he falsely claimed he had COVID-19, Cochran said.
Although the room only contains one bunkbed, additional beds could be brought in; he said. In addition, there is another cell that could be used to isolate inmates with COVID-19.
If someone truly tested positive for COVID-19 and was accused of a serious crime, they would stay in the negative airflow room, he said. If they were accused of a minor crime, they'd be allowed to return home to be monitored by health department staff.
A physician's assistant visits the jail once a week or on an as needed basis, Cochran said. He's also available for phone consultations. A doctor is also available as needed, he said.
Detention officers are required to clean inside the jail twice a day using a 1 percent bleach solution, Douglas said.
The inmates are more than willing to clean their areas, too, and that was especially true at the beginning of the pandemic, Allred said.
"When I told them what was happening, I said 'Your help would be greatly appreciated and they're like 'Yep, we'll help you' and it was awesome," Cochran said.
"They don't want to get sick," Allred said.
Jail personnel have all been equipped with face masks, but typically only use them if they come into close contact with inmates, Cochran said.
Deputies and judges have been working to keep the inmate population down, Allred said. The jail has 285 beds, but roughly 75 inmates right now.
For example, instead of arresting and booking someone for driving on a suspended license, deputies can opt to issue a citation instead, the sheriff said. Defendants found guilty of violating their probation in a victimless crime in a minor way might have their jail sentence deferred for a short period of time.
The jail has also temporarily stopped its work furlough program for fear inmates could come back to the jail at night and pass the virus along, the sheriff said.
The staff is doing the best they can to keep themselves and everyone else healthy, Cochran said.
"It's in nobody's best interest to sit there and neglect (anyone)...that goes against common sense, if you will," Cochran said.