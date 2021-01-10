A Pima resident in the 45-54 age range has become the fourth Graham County resident to die in the last week while battling COVID-19. Their death brings Graham County's total death toll to 56.
The Graham County Health Department also announced another 33 residents have caught the virus, bringing the total number of currently sick people to 1,562.
There are currently 172 Greenlee County residents battling the virus.
As of Saturday, only 8% of Arizona's inpatient beds and 9% of its ICU beds are available.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting more than 22 million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Jan. 21, 2020 and 371,084 have died.