A Safford resident has become the ninth person in Graham County with COVID-19 to die.
According to the Graham County Health Department, the resident was over the age of 65, but no more information is being released to protect the privacy of the victim's family.
The health department also announced Thursday 16 other residents have been diagnosed with the virus, six from Safford, six from Thatcher, one from Pima and three from the San Carlos Apache Tribe.
Graham County has now documented 465 cases of COVID-19 since March.
Also on Thursday, Greenlee County announced one more resident tested positive for the virus, bringing their total up to 55.
One hundred and eight of Graham County's residents have recovered. As of Wednesday, 22 of Greenlee County's residents have gotten better.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced 1,417 more deaths Thursday and nearly 66,000 more cases of COVID-19. The total nationwide is now 4.4 million with 150,283 deaths.