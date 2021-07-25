Graham County has lost another resident to COVID-19 as the number of Arizonans hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to increase.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Sunday 835 Arizonans were in the hospital battling the virus and of those, 254 were in the intensive care unit.
Arizona has not seen numbers like those since March.
Gov. Doug Ducey, ADHS’ Dr. Cara Christ and local health officials are encouraging those who are unvaccinated to get the vaccine in order to curb the numbers.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 51.6% of Arizonans are vaccinated, while 28.5% of Graham County and 45.3% of Greenlee County residents are vaccinated.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said a higher percentage of Graham’s residents are actually vaccinated because many were vaccinated on the reservation or in Greenlee County.
There are currently 28 Greenlee County residents sick with COVID-19. Nine residents came down with it the week of July 18-July 25.
According to the Graham County Health Department, the state recorded another Graham County death over the weekend, bringing the total death count for the county to 87. The age of the victim wasn’t immediately known. Fifty-five residents are currently battling the virus, including 22 who have been diagnosed since July 22.
Since March 2020, nearly 919,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,171 have died.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the United States as a whole is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. COVID-19 cases are on the rise in nearly 90% of U.S. jurisdictions, and the agency is seeing outbreaks in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage.
More than 64,000 new cases were reported nationwide last week and another 283 people died, bringing that total to 608,403 since January 2020.