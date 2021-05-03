A Thatcher resident over the age of 65 has become the 78th COVID-19 victim to die in Graham County since March 2020. The last person to die in the county as a result of the virus died April 5.
According to the Graham County Health Department, nine people have contracted the virus in Graham County over the last week, bringing the total to 5,552 since March 2020. Seventy-eight people have died and just over 100 are still sick. Last week, 12 resident had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Two people have contracted the virus in Greenlee County over the last week, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 575. Ten people have died and four are still sick. Greenlee County's numbers remain steady, two people also got the virus week before last.
As of Monday morning just under 41% of Arizonans have been vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to 24.2% of Graham County residents and 43.6% of Graham County residents.
Overall, the percentage of people vaccinated rose roughly 1% statewide and in those two counties over the last week.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 3,830 Greenlee County residents and 7,138 Graham County residents are fully vaccinated.
The number of people contracting COVID-19 throughout the state appears to remain relatively steady. During the week of April 20-April 26, just under 5,100 people became ill with the virus and last week that number was 5,065.
From April 20-April 26, 115 people died while battling the virus. From April 27-May 3, that number was 76 statewide.
To sign up for vaccinations in Greenlee County visit gilahealth.com. In Graham County, visit graham.az.gov.