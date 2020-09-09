Graham County has lost another resident with COVID-19, bringing the total number of people who have died while battling the virus to 23.
According to the Graham County Health Department, the latest victim was a Safford resident over the age of 65.
Since the start of the pandemic, Graham County has diagnosed 766 people with the virus, including a new patient from the San Carlos Apache tribe who tested positive Tuesday.
Of the 766, 518 have recovered. The majority of the patients (327) have been between 20 and 44 years of age. One hundred and thirty-nine have been 20 or younger and 130 have been 65 or older.
Greenlee County remains at 58 cases, but only one patient remains ill. Two patients have died.
As of Wednesday morning, 206,541 people in Arizona have contracted the virus and 5,251 have died. The state reported 496 new cases Wednesday and 30 deaths.
More than 1.5 million Arizonans have been tested for the virus and the positivity rate now stands at 11.2 percent.
As of Tuesday, 658 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized; On July 13, the highest number of people with the virus were hospitalized - 3,517.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, nearly 6.3 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Jan. 21 and 282,919 people have been diagnosed within the last seven days. Just under 189,000 people with the virus have died.