A Safford resident with COVID-19 has died, bringing the total number of people with the virus to die within Graham County to 26. According to the Graham County Health Department, the victim was 55-64-years-old. The health department also reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Monday morning. Four of the patients live in Pima. The rest of the patients are split evenly between Thatcher, Safford and the San Carlos Apache reservation. Since March, 895 people have contracted the virus. Of those patients, 723 have recovered.
