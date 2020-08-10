The Graham County Health Department announced another COVID-19-related death Monday night, the 17th since the start of the pandemic.
The patient was a Safford resident over 65.
The county also announced seven new cases of the virus. There have been 556 cases documented and 195 patients have recovered.
The U.S. has now recorded more than 5 million COVID-19 cases; nearly 49,000 new cases were announced Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Another 558 people have died, bringing that total up to161,842.