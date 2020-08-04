Graham County has lost another resident with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12 since the start of the pandemic.
The Graham County Health Department said Tuesday night that the patient was a Safford resident older than 65, but is not releasing any additional information to protect the family's privacy.
The health department also announced 19 new cases of the virus. Since March, 511 cases have been documented. So far, 132 people have recovered.
Greenlee County remains at 57 cases, 34 recoveries and two deaths.