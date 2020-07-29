Graham County has lost two more residents with COVID-19, bringing to eight the total number of people with the virus who have died since the pandemic started.
Both patients were from Safford and over the age of 65, but the Graham County Health Department is not releasing any additional information to protect the privacy of their families.
The county also reported seven more cases Wednesday night, five patients live in Safford and two live in Thatcher.
The total number of cases documented in Graham County is now 449. Of those, 96 have recovered.
Please visit https://azdhs.gov for additional state and local COVID-19 information.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced nearly 60,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 1,194 more deaths. The country has now documented more than 4.3 million cases of the virus and 148,866 deaths.