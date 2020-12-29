Graham County has lost another two residents with COVID-19, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths to 50.
According to the Graham County Health Department, one of the patients was in the 55-64 age range and the other was 65 or older. One of the patients was from Safford, the other from Thatcher.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 975 of Graham County's 3,144 victims were still sick. Seven of the patients were just diagnosed.
There are currently 161 Greenlee County residents battling the virus; another four patients were diagnosed Monday. Greenlee County has lost three patients to COVID-19. The county has recorded 392 total cases since the first case was diagnosed in late March.
The Arizona Department of Health Services announced 2,799 new cases Tuesday and 171 deaths. The state has now recorded 507,222 cases and 8,640 deaths.
Nearly 4,500 people were in ICU as of Monday, leaving just 9% of ICU beds available statewide.