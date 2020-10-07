Three new Safford COVID-19 patients have put Graham County at over 900 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The county has documented 901 cases of the virus since March. Of those patients, 26 have died and 724 have recovered.
On a statewide level, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 604 new cases Wednesday and 20 deaths. The total number of cases has now reached 222,538. More than 5,700 people have died.
As of Tuesday, 681 people were hospitalized in Arizona, that's up from 560 last Tuesday. The number of people in ICU has also increased over the last week, from 115 to 147.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported just under 39,000 new cases and 672 deaths Wednesday. Nationwide, there have been nearly 7.5 million cases of COVID-19 documented since Jan. 21 and 307,191 were reported in the last week alone.
More than 210,000 people with COVID-19 have died in the U.S., far more than the 59,120 people who died as a result of the flu and pneumonia in 2018, the last year for which such statistics are available.
According to the CDC, the top four causes of death in 2018 were 1) Heart Disease (655,381); 2) Cancer (599,274); 3) Unintentional injury (167,127) and 4) Chronic lower respiratory disease (159,486).