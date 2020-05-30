As a public health nurse during a world-wide pandemic, Gila Valley resident Melissa Lunt has no idea what to expect from one day to the next. But what she does know is that Graham County residents have again and again shown how caring they are.
"We work with great people and we've had so many community partners increase the depth and breadth of our efforts. We never could've accomplished this solo," she said.
Lunt pointed out the number of people who have sewn masks, shut down their businesses, spread their tables, etc. Eastern Arizona College and local doctors' offices have pitched in where needed, too, she said. She also pointed out she had tons of people offering to help back in March during a testing clinic at Pima schools.
Then there are those people who have been asked to self-isolate or quarantine.
"I've always felt like one of our greatest assets here in the Gila Valley are our people. Our people are incredible. They care about each other," Lunt said. "They'll do something that's inconvenient for them for the benefit of somebody else. I've seen that over and over. So it doesn't seem so much to matter how they feel personally about it, they've been compliant with what I've had to ask them to do and I know it hasn't been easy."
Lunt, who was born and raised in the Gila Valley, has been a nurse for 31 years. She spent 17 years in the neonatal intensive care unit. Five years ago, she was asked if she'd be interested in going into public health. She didn't know much about what that would entail, but she saw it as a great opportunity to work with people she liked and admired.
Pre-COVID-19
Up until COVID-19, Lunt and her co-workers spent their days making sure children were up on their vaccines, educating people about family planning and testing for sexually transmitted diseases.
The health department is still doing those sorts of things, but COVID-19 has taken precedence.
One of their primary duties is "contact tracing."
"Right now we are running with three (people), but when we have a surge we pull in people from other programs and they're always so good to jump in and help us," Lunt said. "We can surge to as many as we would need."
How does it work? Well, Lunt said, once they become aware of a positive lab test, they contact the patient and try to trace their steps back seven days in an attempt to figure out where they came into contact with the virus. They then make a timeline from three days before they showed symptoms and they call every single person they came into contact with.
"Between two and 14 days is the incubation period so you're going to go back in that time frame to look for out-of-town travel, contact with anyone who was sick and you're going to try to find out where did this come from," Lunt said "You're going to notify those people and quarantine them and if they start showing symptoms they're going to be tested."
It's not uncommon for COVID-19 patients to call the team after they've suddenly remembered somewhere else they've been or someone else they've come into contact with.
"We appreciate that because I would have a hard time replaying my last 24 hours some days, and we're asking for three days prior to onset of symptoms, and these people are sick," Lunt said.
Some cases are much more difficult than others, Lunt said. Sometimes it's hard to pinpoint exactly when someone started showing symptoms because they thought they had a sinus infection or allergies. Then there are those cases when they've also gone to work sick.
"I can tell you some cases have been simple because they have been staying home and social distancing and it's five calls and you're done," she said. "Then there are others where they've gone to work and you're looking at over 200 contacts."
The definition of "contact"? When someone has come within less than six feet of someone for more than 10 minutes.
"If you drive through Taco Bell your chances of having close contact are very slim, but we still keep record of all of that," she said.
Lunt says she fully understands that people are frustrated by all of the contradictory information floating around about the virus. She realizes you can find contradictory studies everywhere.
Confusion
The fact is, there is still a lot that remains unknown.
"We're going to learn what's normal for COVID-19, but I don't think we've learned what's normal for COVID-19 yet," Lunt said. "We're building the plane while we're flying it and we're doing the best we can. I'd rather air on the side of caution."
That means continuing to practice social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands, etc.
Lunt had a big scare recently.
"I can tell you this last week as I was doing contact tracing I had an infectious case that went to a drive-thru eighth grade graduation here locally," Lunt said. "Because they stayed in their vehicles, it kept me from having to set up another testing clinic at a school site and assess and test masses. I was so grateful. It was a near miss and I see these things happen over and over. There's been so many miracles as we go through this, in my opinion."
So what's it like when people do contract the virus?
"I've seen a wide variety of illness. When we started getting cases and it was fairly benign, I would say it was a fairly easy course. It wasn't a walk in the park, but I was thinking, 'Well, maybe, maybe this is as bad as it's going to get' but since then, we've had people who have been down for a month," Lunt said.
She understands there will always be those who think they're healthy and will be just fine, but she wants those people to look at those around them. They may not be as lucky.
"Sometimes I think it's easier for people to wear masks for somebody else than for themselves," she said.
Exhaustion
She and her colleagues have been lucky so far, Lunt said. Every week she participates in phone calls with the Arizona Department of Health Services and Arizona County Directors of Nursing. They share their numbers and their stories.
"My counterpart in Navajo County, they're exhausted, they are exhausted and then you look at the big counties and they're unable to do contact tracing like we are here," because they are so overwhelmed with cases, Lunt said.
That is scary to hear.
Second wave
"When you stop doing contact tracing and you stop trying to identify the source and quarantine people, then it's going to go everywhere. It's going to go to Walmart, it's going to go everywhere," Lunt said. "I really feel like that's been contributing to keeping our numbers low."
As for the "second wave," Lunt said she predicts it will hit in the fall. She is hopeful that by then doctors will have a better way to test for COVID-19 and a way to treat it. If doctors come up with antiviral medication, perhaps then the virus will be more like the flu.
"I'm not fearful about the second wave. I'm planning on it," she said.
In speaking with Graham County's patients, Lunt said she's discovered that most of them were trying to be careful, but just had lapses.
"It's hard for older people to hear you when you're talking with them with a mask on because they can't see your lips move," Lunt said. "There are just a lot of hurdles and I understand. It's inconvenient. It's hot as the temperatures go up and they fog your glasses up."
It's also difficult for people to refrain from showing affection, she said.
"This social distancing is just a grief to some people. As a county, we're great at putting our arms around people and supporting them and now we're asking them to support from a distance and that's hard for them," Lunt said.
It's just got to be done, however.
"We are not over the hump. We are not. If we sit down next Friday and have this same discussion I'm sure we will have some more cases on my desk," she said.
*Editor's note: This interview with Lunt took place on Friday. On Saturday night, the county announced five new cases, the single highest leap in cases since the start of the pandemic. As of Sunday morning, Graham County had documented 32 cases since the start of the pandemic. Although there have been two deaths, both patients had underlying health conditions. The majority of the patients who were diagnosed prior May 25 have recovered. The state had recorded 19,936 cases and 906 deaths.