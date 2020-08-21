The Graham County Health Department announced 13 new COVID-19 cases Friday night, bringing to 664 the total number of cases since March.
Two hundred and ninety-nine patients have recovered; 22 have died.
As of Friday morning, Greenlee County had documented 58 cases, 49 recoveries and two deaths.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 619 new cases Friday and four deaths.
The total number of cases documented in the state is now 196,899 and 4,688 people have died.
Nearly 1.4 million people have been tested statewide and the positivity rate as of Friday was 11.9.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday was 1,068. Last Thursday it was 1,359.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 44,864 new cases Friday and 1,074 deaths.
The total number of people who have contracted the virus in the use is now over 5.5 million. The number who have died is 173,490.