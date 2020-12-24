Graham County has lost another resident with COVID-19; a Safford resident over the age of 65 became the 48th person to succumb to the virus since March.
The Graham County Health Department also announced 68 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning, bringing to 1,121 the number of residents currently battling the virus and to 2,999 the total number of people to contract the illness since the pandemic started.
One hundred and forty-eight Greenlee County residents currently have COVID-19; eight new patients were added to the list Wednesday night.
The State of Arizona added 7,046 new cases Thursday morning, bringing the overall total to 480,319. With the deaths of 115 more people, the death toll stands at 8,294 statewide.
Seven percent of the state's ICU beds and 8 percent of inpatient beds were available as of Wednesday.
The U.S. reached 18 million cases nationwide Wednesday and 321,734 have died.