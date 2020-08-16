The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 883 cases Sunday morning and 14 deaths.
The number of cases statewide has reached 193,537 and the number of deaths 4,506.
One of the deaths was of a Safford resident.
The Graham County Health Department reported Saturday night that a COVID-19 patient 65 or older had died, bringing the total number who have died in Graham County to 21.
Of the 605 Graham County residents with COVID-19, 355 have recovered.
Graham County reported 60 new cases from Aug. 9-Aug. 15.
Greenlee County's cases remain at 58, with 42 recovered and two deaths.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced 56,729 new cases Saturday and 1,229 deaths. Nearly 5.3 million cases have been reported in the U.S. along with 167,546 deaths.