The Graham County Health Department is reporting the single biggest leap in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
According to a news release, the county learned of five new cases Saturday, bringing to nine the total number of cases diagnosed this week and 33 the total number since the pandemic started.
Three of the new cases are part of Graham County's third cluster, which began popping up March 25, said Brian Douglas, Graham County Health Department director. That means health officials believe all of them became ill after coming within six feet of someone with the virus for more than 10 minutes. Investigators are working to discover how the other two became ill.
Four of the five new patients live in Safford and one is a San Carlos Apache tribal member. All known close contacts to the new positives have been notified and have been placed on quarantine until cleared by the health department. The ages of the 33 positive cases: (7) under 20, (2) 21-34 years old, (14) 35-60 years old, (10) 65 years old plus.
Greenlee County has now recorded five cases and Cochise County is at 72.
Greenlee County Health Department Director Steve Rutherford said Saturday that the county's first two patients have fully recovered. Health officials believe the county's third and fourth cases are related to a cluster in a neighboring county, but did not name the county.
Forty-two people in Greenlee County are waiting for test results.
Rutherford said he believes residents are doing a good job following safety guidelines and he'd like to remind them to not let their guard down.
"Greenlee residents are concerned about the current pandemic and are acting appropriately in prevention methods. We, as a community, have taken this outbreak seriously and are working diligently to protect our most vulnerable residents," he wrote in an email.
He also wanted to let people know that the county is "monitoring what is going on in the community, state, and nation. We are trying to learn from other’s experiences. We are hoping for the best and preparing for anything else."
On Saturday morning, the state reported 790 new cases and 18 new deaths. The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic now stands at 19,255 and the number of deaths 903.
The state also reported 10,220 new tests have been completed, bringing that total since the start of the pandemic to 307,715. Roughly 5.6 percent of people tested test positive.
Graham County has documented two deaths. Both of those who died had underlying health conditions, too.
Cochise County has also recorded two deaths. Fifty-two of their 72 patients have been released from isolation.
On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control reported 21,304 new cases, bringing the total number of documented cases to 1,719,827. The agency also reported 1,265 new deaths, bringing the total to 101,711.